Binance Made Important Announcements Covering These 23 Altcoins!

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, made new announcements for some altcoins today.

Binance adds 10 altcoins to its Cross-Margin and Isolated-Margin services

Binance announced today that it has added Helium (HNT), SelfKey (KEY), PAX Gold (PAXG), SuperRare (RARE), SKALE (SKL) and Wanchain (WAN) as new loanable assets on cross-margin. told. On the isolated-margin area, Anchor Protocol (ANC), API3 (API3), Trader Joe’s (JOE) and Woo Network (WOO) have been added as new loanable assets. The new cross-margin pairs are HNT/USDT, KEY/USDT, PAXG/USDT, RARE/BUSD, RARE/USDT, SKL/USDT, WAN/USDT; The new isolated margin pairs are updated to ANC/USDT, API3/USDT, JOE/BUSD, JOE/USDT, TUSD/USDT, WOO/USDT.

With Binance’s savings platform, up to 50 percent annual returns can be achieved in AXS

Binance has launched a high-yield offer for Axie Infinity (AXS) on both “locked” and “flexible savings” and will help users earn up to 50 percent APY (annual return). The value of APY calculated for flexible savings will depend on the table below:

The subscription period for the locked staking service started today. The subscription format is on a first come, first served basis. Users can transfer some or all of their funds from Locked Savings to Flexible Savings before the lock-in period expires, but the transferred funds do not generate interest from the Locked Savings. Subscriptions will be closed on the product when the maximum limit is reached. Binance Savings will make adjustments to supported asset types, interest rates, individual limits and total subscription limits based on market conditions and our internal risk management.

Binance Staking launches ANC and HIGH staking with returns of up to 40.19 percent

Binance’s announcement today officially announced the start of ANC and HIGH Locked Staking. In order to earn up to 40.19 percent annual profit, you can staking with ANC and HIGH starting today at 15:00 in Turkey. Here, too, the locked staking format will be first come, first served. The interest calculation period will occur the day after the locked staking is approved, until the end of the relevant product period. Interest will be paid daily.

Two new investment products launched

According to Binance’s latest announcement today, a new suite of dual investment products is launching with updated exercise prices and delivery dates. In these two products, it is stated that the annual return has increased by two times. Dual Investment allows you to buy low or sell high at the desired price on any date without paying any fee while earning high returns. According to the announcement, the coins that can be sold high include BTC, ETH, SOL, MATIC, ADA, BNB, DOT, BCH, LUNA, AVAX, FTM, ALGO. Among those that can be bought low are BTC, ETH, SOL, MATIC, ADA, BNB, DOT, BCH, LUNA, AVAX, FTM, ALGO.