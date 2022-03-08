Binance Made Important Announcement for 2 Altcoins: Delisting!

Giant Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange Binance made an important announcement for 2 altcoins. The exchange delists the trading pairs IQ/BNB and RLC/BUSD.

Leading Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange Binance has made an important announcement for 2 altcoins. The exchange delists IQ/BNB and RLC/BUSD. Binance made the following announcement on the subject:

Binance will remove and stop trading on the following trading pairs as of 10/03/2022: IQ/BNB, RLC/BUSD. Please note: Users can still trade the above assets on other trading pairs available on Binance. Risk warning: Cryptocurrency trading is subject to high market risk. Please do your transactions carefully. You are reminded that Binance is not responsible for your trading losses. Thank you for your support!

