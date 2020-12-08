Binance Lists: What Is Aavegotchi (GHST)?

What is Aavegotchi (GHST), whose listing announcement was posted by the leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance, and what are the changes in price with the announcement? You can find details about the Aavegotchi listed by Binance this morning in our news.

Binance, one of the world’s leading Bitcoin and crypto money exchanges, gave the good news of a new coin listing with this blog post. Binance announced that it will list the Aavegotchi (GHST) coin in the Innovation Zone section of the exchange. Binance users started trading with GHST coins. Users can trade for Aavegotchi in GHST / ETH and GHST / BUSD pairs.

Aavegotchi has a market value of $ 11.7 million. The daily trade volume for GHST is currently around $ 10.2 million. The GHST price, currently $ 0.6177, has increased by nearly 20% in the past 24 hours. It can be said that the Binance listing announcement also contributed to this increase.

What is Aavegotchi (GHST)?

Aavegotchi was created by the Aave team as a project that aims to blend DeFi and NFT (Non-Fungible Token) markets. The Aave creators decided to create the Aavegotchi, inspired by the legendary game Tamagothchi. Aavegotchi offers users the ability to gamify the decentralized finance (DeFi) experience. The project content design was created by crypto artist Xibot, and the artist managed to get more attention by opting for the iconic pixelated look for the project. We can summarize this gamified DeFi concept as follows:

Aavegotchi ghosts are actually NFTs and they contain Aave aToken as collateral.

As ATokens provides returns through the Aave lending system, it provides Aavegotchi with an ever-increasing yield yield.

While GHST offers its users a gamified DeFi experience; It is a cryptocurrency collection project with decentralized finance features that allow Aavegotchi to collect, race and consolidate. Aavegotchi (GHST) is launched as a DAICO. With DAICO, which means token sale managed by DAO, funds raised for Aavegotchi are managed by the community.

The maximum supply for GHST was determined as 26 million 21 thousand 692. The circulating supply of the GHST coin is currently just over 19 million. Aavegotchi is currently listed on many platforms besides Binance, such as OKEx, MXC.COM, Uniswap, and Bilaxy. According to CoinMarkarCap data, the total number of pairs for Aavegotchi on all platforms is reported as approximately 25.



