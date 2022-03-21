Binance Lists This Altcoin: The Price Has Almost Gone!

The famous Bitcoin exchange Binance is listing a new altcoin. Borsa Istanbul will list Biswap (BSW) on the Innovation Zone platform on March 21, 2022 at 16:30 Turkish time. Biswap (BSW) price skyrocketed after the announcement. As Kriptokoin.com, we have compiled the details for you, let’s examine the subject together…

Binance is listing a new altcoin: Biswap (BSW)!

Popular Bitcoin exchange Binance is listing a new altcoin. The stock market made the following statement on the subject:

Binance will list Biswap (BSW) in the Innovation Zone and open trading for BSW/BNB, BSW/BUSD and BSW/USDT trading pairs on March 21, 2022 at 16:30 Turkish time. Users can now start depositing BSW in preparation for trading. Withdrawals for BSW will open on March 22, 2022. Note: Withdrawal open time is the estimated time for users’ reference. Users can see the actual status of the withdrawal on the withdrawal page. BSW Listing Fee: 0 BNB. Please note that Binance Labs has an investment in Biswap.

Biswap (BSW) price skyrocketed after the announcement. The price of the altcoin, which has experienced a steep rise, has increased by more than 100 percent.

What is Biswap (BSW)?

Biswap is a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) built on BNB Chain. Biswap offers low transaction fees and has the GameFi app. A portion of Biswap’s revenue will be used to repurchase and burn BSW, the local government token.