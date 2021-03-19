Binance Lists Perpetual Protocol! here are details

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced that it will list the Perpetual Protocol (PERP). PERP will be listed in Binance’s Innovation Zone.

Binance users will be able to start trading with PERP / BTC, PERP / BUSD and PERP / USDT trading pairs on March 19. Binance announced that users will be able to send PERP to their accounts even before trading starts.

