Binance Lists New Altcoin: Price Peaks!

Giant Bitcoin exchange Binance is listing a new altcoin. The exchange will add JOE (JOE) to its platform. With the news of the listing, the price of the cryptocurrency suddenly rose.

Binance is listing a new altcoin: JOE (JOE)!

Leading Bitcoin exchange Binance is listing a new altcoin. The stock market made the following statement on the subject:

Binance will list JOE (JOE) and open trades for the trading pairs “JOE/BTC, JOE/BUSD and JOE/USDT” on 28.12.2021. Users can now start depositing JOE in preparation for trading. Withdrawals for JOE will open on 12/29/2021. Note: Withdrawal open time is the estimated time for users’ reference. Users can see the real status on the withdrawal page. Risk warning: Cryptocurrency trading is subject to high market risk. Please do your transactions carefully. You are reminded that Binance is not responsible for your trading losses. Thank you for your support! JOE Listing Fee: 0 BNB.

With the news of the listing, the price of the cryptocurrency suddenly rose. Cryptocurrency has increased by more than 20 percent.

What is JOE (JOE)?

JOE is the platform token of TraderJoe, a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) on Avalanche. TraderJoe also offers lending and borrowing services through BankerJoe. JOE token can be staked to receive protocol fees and vote on management proposals.