Binance Lists New Altcoin: Price Peaks!

Famous Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange Binance is listing a new altcoin. He made the following statement regarding the stock market:

Binance will list Kadena (KDA) and open trades for KDA/BTC, KDA/BUSD and KDA/USDT trading pairs on 11/03/2022. Users can now start depositing KDA in preparation for trading. Withdrawals for KDA will open on 12/03/2022. Note: Withdrawal open time is the estimated time for users’ reference. Users can see the real status on the withdrawal page. KDA Listing Fee: 0 BNB.

The price of Kadena (KDA) rose more than 11 percent on the news of the listing. At the time of writing, the uptrend continues.

What is a cadena (KDA)?

Kadena is a PoW Blockchain. Kadena uses the smart contract language called “Pact”, which is a secure smart contract language with built-in automatic control. KDA is the native utility token designed to be used to pay the network’s transaction fees.