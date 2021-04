Binance has announced that it will list the Mirror Protocol (MIR). The MIR will initially be listed in the exchange’s Innovation Zone zone.

Binance users can start trading with MIR / BTC, MIR / BUSD and MIR / USDT as of April 19.

Binance users with MIRs can send MIRs to their wallets before trades begin.

Latest situation in MIR