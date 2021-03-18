Binance Lists Linear! here are details

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced that it will list Linear (LINA). LINA will be listed in the Innovation Zone zone of the Binance exchange.

Users will be able to start trading with LINA / BTC, LINA / BUSD and LINA / USDT trading pairs as of March 18.

Binance exchange will sell LINA for a total of $ 1.8 million at a discounted price to users who have started subscribing.

Latest situation in LINA

Current price: $ 0.188 *

Monthly increase: 120%

Weekly increase: 99%

Daily increase: 90%

Market value: $ 290 million

Transaction volume: 169 million dollars

ATH: March 18, 2021 – $ 0.196

Listed exchanges: Binance, Bithumb, Huobi, MXC, Hotbit, FTX, Gate.io, Sushiswap, BitMax, Upbit, Uniswap