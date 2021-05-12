Binance Lists GYEN! Here Are The Details

Binance has announced that it will list the JPY-based stablecoin GYEN. The Binance will make BTC / GYEN and USDT / GYEN trading pairs available for the stablecoin.

Binance users will be able to start trading with BTC / GYEN and USDT / GYEN trading pairs as of May 12. Those who already have a GYEN can send a GYEN to their Binance wallet.

GYEN; Fixed to 100 percent Japanese yen, it is the world’s first regulated JPY stablecoin issued by the GMO-Z.com Trust Company. GYEN, which uses Ethereum technology, has a market value of $ 1.1 million, according to CoinGecko.

Ken Nakamura, CEO of GMO Trust, interpreted the digital inclusion of one of the world’s most traded currencies in the Binance ecosystem as an important sign that digital assets are becoming mainstream.