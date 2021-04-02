Binance Lists Ellipsis and Auto! Here are the details

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced that it will list Ellipsis (EPS) and Auto (AUTO). EPS and AUTO will initially be listed in the exchange’s Innovation Zone zone.

Binance users; They can start trading as of EPS / BTC, EPS / BUSD, EPS / USDT, AUTO / BTC, AUTO / BUSD and AUTO / USDT trading pairs.

Binance users with EPS and AUTO can send EPS and AUTO to their wallets before trades begin.

Latest situation in EPS

Current price: $ 9.07 *

Weekly increase: 288%

Daily increase: 74%

Market value: $ 216 million

Trade volume: 70 million dollars

ATH: March 24, 2021 – $ 21.39

Latest situation in AUTO

Current price: $ 7,004

Monthly increase: 76%

Weekly increase: 117%

Daily increase: 51%

Market value: $ 157 million

Trade volume: 32 million dollars

ATH: February 20, 2021 – $ 13,988

* According to CoinGecko data