Binance Lists Ellipsis and Auto! Here are the details

By
Daniel Kucher
-
0

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced that it will list Ellipsis (EPS) and Auto (AUTO). EPS and AUTO will initially be listed in the exchange’s Innovation Zone zone.

Binance users; They can start trading as of EPS / BTC, EPS / BUSD, EPS / USDT, AUTO / BTC, AUTO / BUSD and AUTO / USDT trading pairs.

Binance users with EPS and AUTO can send EPS and AUTO to their wallets before trades begin.

Latest situation in EPS

  • Current price: $ 9.07 *
  • Weekly increase: 288%
  • Daily increase: 74%
  • Market value: $ 216 million
  • Trade volume: 70 million dollars
  • ATH: March 24, 2021 – $ 21.39

Latest situation in AUTO

  • Current price: $ 7,004
  • Monthly increase: 76%
  • Weekly increase: 117%
  • Daily increase: 51%
  • Market value: $ 157 million
  • Trade volume: 32 million dollars
  • ATH: February 20, 2021 – $ 13,988

* According to CoinGecko data

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here