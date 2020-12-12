Binance Lists dForce (DF) Price Increases by 3 in 1 Day

The crypto currency exchange Binance announced that it has listed the dForce (DF) coin in the post published yesterday. After the announcement, the price of dForce almost flew. The DF coin has increased by about 150% in the last 24 hours.

Leading Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced that it has listed the dForce (DF) token in its blog post yesterday. Binance users started trading yesterday with the DF coin listed by the exchange in the Innavation Zone. Binance exchange offered its users the DF / ETH and DF / BUSD pairs for trading activities.

dForce price has almost tripled in the last 24 hours with the momentum of the Binance announcement. The DF price, which increased by 147% in 1 day, is currently hovering around $ 0.2780. For dForce, which has a market dominance of approximately $ 40 million, the daily trade volume is around $ 78.5 million. The price of dForce managed to climb up to $ 1 at the beginning of September. But then, with a downward wave for DF, the price dropped to $ 0.0740. DF investors are wondering if the Binance listing could spark a “rise from the ashes” movement for dForce.

What is dForce (DF)?

dForce is a network that aims to offer integration and interoperability in decentralized finance (DeFi). It also offers asset protocols such as USDx and GOLDx for dForce users. At the same time, dFroce aims to provide an integrated service for DeFi users by offering a yield market and lending.

The DF coin is currently listed on many platforms other than Binance, such as BKEX, Huobi, ZBG, Uniswap and MXC.COM. The total number of parity on all dForce trading platforms exceeds 20.

Subjected to a hacking attack in the first half of this year, the platform lost $ 25 million worth of funds. Later, the hacker, who stole $ 25 million of Bitcoin and Ethereum from the platform, returned the entire money to the protocol. After this incident, it succeeded in regaining the trust of its users, before the big decline of the platform’s crypto currency DF also increased its value up to $ 1.



