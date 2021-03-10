Binance Lists Dego Finance! here are the details

Crypto currency exchange Binance has announced that it will list Dego Finance (DEGO). DEGO will initially be listed in the Innovation Zone zone of the Binance exchange.

Binance users will be able to start trading with DEGO / BTC, DEGO / BUSD and DEGO / USDT trading pairs as of March 10.

Before Binance listed DEGO, the subscription program it initiated gave its users the opportunity to purchase DEGO at a discounted price of 40%.

Latest situation in DEGO

Current price: $ 9.10 *

Monthly increase: 651%

Weekly increase: 47%

Daily increase: 35%

Market value: $ 49 million

Transaction volume: $ 29 million

ATH: March 10 / $ 10.16

Listed exchanges: Binance, Uniswap, MXC, KuCoin, Gate.io, Hotbit, Bithumb.

* According to CoinGecko data