Binance Lists Conflux Network! here are details

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced that it will list the Conflux Network (CFX). Users can start trading with CFX / BTC, CFX / BUSD and CFX / USDT trading pairs.

Binance users with CFX can send CFX to their wallets before trades begin.

Only BEP20 CFX tokens on Binance Smart Chain will be allowed to be used for deposits and withdrawals. CFXs on the mainnet can be used by converting them in token bridge.

Latest situation in CFX