Binance lists Andre Cronje’s newest project

The latest project of DeFi developer Andre Cronje, known for Yearn Finance (YFI), Keep3r Network (KP3R) has been listed on Binance.

Andre Cronje, who attracted great attention with the popular decentralized finance platform Yearn Finance (YFI) but suffered heavy criticism due to the Eminence scandal, created a new excitement with his latest project Keep3r Network (KP3R).

The token reached a transaction volume of $ 257 million on Uniswap in the first day. Its price also increased from $ 27 to $ 350. The token, which later declined, is trading at $ 160 today.

KP3R, which was launched a few days ago, has also started to be listed on Binance after Uniswap and other decentralized exchanges. Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by transaction volume, opened KP3R for trading with BNB and BUSD pairs today at 15.00. The token was listed not by the normal listing procedure, but by adding it to the Innovation Zone where more risky assets are traded.

The KP3R, which opened at $ 172 on Binance, went up to $ 215 at one point.

Keep3r Network, launched in beta, is still under control. While Keep3r Network v1 agreements have been published, audited and reviewed, errors can still occur. Therefore, investing is risky at this stage.



