Binance Lists Ampleforth Governance Token

Binance has announced that it will list Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH). Binance will be able to trade with FORTH / BTC, FORTH / USDT and FORTH / BUSD pairs starting April 23.

Listing news came from Binance after Coinbase Pro for Ampleforth Governance Token. Trading at $ 40.93 according to CoinGecko, FORTH was launched this week.

Distributed to AMPL owners

Ampleforth, an algorithmic stablecoin platform, grants anyone who has used AMPL in the past and today the right to buy FORTH. FORTH has been developed so that users can have a say in changes and updates to the Ampleforth network.

According to CoinDesk, there are more than 75,000 wallets in total that are eligible to buy FORTH. AMPL has no underlying assets, and has a market value of $ 295 million at the time of writing.