Binance Lists A New Altcoin: Price Rises Hard!

Giant Bitcoin exchange Binance is listing a new altcoin. The exchange adds WOO Network (WOO) to its platform. Prices rose abruptly after the stock market’s listing news.

Binance will list WOO Network (WOO) and start trading for WOO/BNB, WOO/BTC, WOO/BUSD and WOO/USDT trading pairs on 08/02/2022. Users can now start depositing WOO in preparation for trading. Withdrawals for WOO will open on 09.02.2022. Withdrawal open time is an estimated time for users’ reference. Users can see the real status on the withdrawal page. Binance will only support depositing BEP-20 and ERC-20 WOO tokens into your account. WOO Listing Fee: 0 BNB. Please note that Binance has an investment stake in the WOO Network. Risk warning: Cryptocurrency trading is subject to high market risk. Please do your transactions carefully. You are reminded that Binance is not responsible for your trading losses. Thank you for your support!

After the stock market’s listing news, the altcoin price suddenly rose. The price of WOO Network (WOO) has increased by more than 20 percent.

What is WOO Network (WOO)?

WOO Network is a liquidity network that connects investors, exchanges, institutions and DeFi platforms through product lines such as WOO X, Wootrade, and WOOFi. WOO is the native token of the platform and users can use the token as collateral to provide liquidity and participate in staking.