Binance Lists 2 New Altcoins: Prices Rise!

Giant Bitcoin exchange Binance lists 2 new altcoins. The exchange adds Anchor Protocol (ANC) and Acala (ACA) to its platform. After the listing news of the stock market, the price of both cryptocurrencies suddenly rose.

Binance lists 2 new altcoins: Prices skyrocketed!

Leading Bitcoin exchange Binance is listing 2 new altcoins. The stock market made the following statements on the subject:

Binance will list Anchor Protocol (ANC) and Acala and open trading for ANC/BTC, ANC/BUSD, ANC/USDT, ACA/BTC, ACA/BUSD and ACA/USDT trading pairs on 25/01/2022. Users can now start depositing ACA and ANC in preparation for trading. Withdrawals for ANC and ACA will open on 26/01/2022. Note: Withdrawal open time is the estimated time for users’ reference. Users can see the real status on the withdrawal page. ANC Listing Fee: 0 BNB. ACA Listing Fee: 0 BNB. Risk warning: Cryptocurrency trading is subject to high market risk. Please do your transactions carefully. You are reminded that Binance is not responsible for your trading losses.

Thank you for your support!

After the listing news of the stock market, the price of both cryptocurrencies suddenly rose. Anchor Protocol (ANC) experienced a 10 percent increase. Acala (ACA) price is also in bullish mode and is trading on the green board.

What is Anchor Protocol (ANC)?

Anchor Protocol is a lending and borrowing protocol on the Terra Blockchain. ANC is the native utility and management token of the protocol that allows users to participate in management, lend, borrow and earn interest on their digital assets in an over-collateralized model.

What is Acala (ACA)?

Acala network is an EVM-compatible DeFi smart contract platform running as Polkadot parachain. ACA is the platform’s native token that can be used to mint stablecoins, pay transaction fees, participate in governance, and earn rewards through staking and liquidity mining.