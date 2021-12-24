Binance Lists 2 New Altcoins: Prices Jump!

Leading Bitcoin exchange Binance is listing 2 new altcoins. The Exchange will list Spell Token (SPELL) and TerraUSD (UST) on the exchange on December 24, 2021 at 11:00 Turkish time. The price of cryptocurrencies suddenly jumped with the news of the listing.

Binance is listing 2 new altcoins: Spell Token and TerraUSD!

Popular Bitcoin exchange Binance is listing 2 new altcoins. The stock market made the following statement on the subject:

Binance will list Spell Token (SPELL) and TerraUSD (UST) and start trading for trading pairs SPELL/BTC, SPELL/BUSD, SPELL/USDT, UST/BTC, UST/BUSD and UST/USDT on 12/21/2021 . Users can now start depositing SPELL and UST in preparation for trading. Withdrawals for SPELL and UST will open on 25/12/2021. Binance will only support SPELL Avalanche C-Chain and ERC-20 token deposits and withdrawals. Withdrawal open time is an estimated time for users’ reference. Users can see the real status on the withdrawal page. SPELL and UST Listing Fee: 0 BNB. Risk warning: Cryptocurrency trading is subject to high market risk. Please do your transactions carefully. You are reminded that Binance is not responsible for your trading losses. Thank you for your support!

The price of cryptocurrencies suddenly jumped with the news of the listing. Spell Token (SPELL) experienced an increase of 18 percent. TerraUSD (UST) is also trading on the green board.

What is Spell Token (SPELL)?

Spell Token is a multi-chain lending protocol. SPELL is the management token that can be staked to receive the revenue of the protocol.