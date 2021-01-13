Binance Is Down With The News: What Is Holo (HOT)?

HOT price went down with the crypto exchange Binance’s delist announcement for Holo (HOT). HOT price, which has lost more than 10% in the last 24 hours, is in the positive zone in the last 30 days. So what is Holo and what other exchanges is HOT listed on?

Binance, which removed 15 trading pairs today, also removed the HOT / BTC pair due to insufficient volume. The HOT / BTC trading pair will not be on the platform as of tomorrow. However, Holo traders on the Binance platform can continue to trade HOT / USDT, HOT / ETH, and HOT / BNB.

Holo price fell more than 10% today

Delist news from Binance negatively impacted the Holo price. HOT, which dropped more than 10% in the last 24 hours, fell below the $ 0.00075 band during the day. Despite the non-withdrawal in the last 24 hours, the Holo price has gained more than 35% in the last 1 month and is in the positive zone. With a market cap of $ 135.7 million, Holo ranks 114th among the most valuable cryptocurrencies. Daily trade volume for HOT is positioned above $ 26.4 million.

What is Holo (HOT)?

The Holo project, founded in December 2016 by Glass Bead Software founder Eric Harris-Braun and Geek Gene founder Arthur Brock, is designed to power the P2P economy.

Holo is a peer-to-peer platform that serves decentralized applications (dApp) on its own network Holochain. Holo’s goal is to establish a truly unifying bridge between everyday users and cryptocurrency technology. The Holo project aims to spread peer-to-peer solutions on the internet to access mainstream use.

Holo aims to provide an easily accessible ecosystem and marketplace by creating a bridge between Holochain applications and users on the internet. The Holo network provides storage and processing power for dApps created using Holochain. Holo aims to create a peer-to-peer ecosystem in the transportation and hotel industries that can rival Uber and Airbnb in the future, as well as support for decentralized applications.

How to get HOT?

HOT, the holo platform’s own crypto currency, is listed on more than 20 exchanges and about 70 pairs in total. Many important platforms such as Binance, Bitrue, MXC.COM, Bilaxy and Uniswap list HOT coins. Users can buy HOT coins with currencies such as USD on these exchanges.