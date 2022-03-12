Binance Invests In These 9 Altcoins: Listable!

Binance invests in various altcoins through Binance Labs. As we reported on Somanews, while investing in the Automata project recently, Binance Labs managed Multichain’s $60 million funding round in December 2021. Additionally, the company has recently invested in WOO Network and Nine Chronicles. It is also known that Binance’s investment arm usually lists the projects it provides funds to in the spot market. So, which projects are invested but not yet listed on the stock market? Before presenting the list, we would like to underline that there is no guarantee that these projects will be listed definitively.

Here are the projects Binance Labs has invested in but not yet listed on the exchange

Binance Labs is Binance’s venture capital arm and incubation center. The altcoins of the projects in which this platform of the exchange invests tend to be listed on the exchange. However, some of them are not yet listed on the exchange. Some of them are as follows:

Xend Finance (XEND): Xend Finance is a Blockchain-based DeFi platform inspired by traditional credit unions.

Biswap (BSW): Biswap (BSW) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) for BEP-20 tokens on the BNB Chain.

StarSharks (SSS): StarSharks (SSS) is a “community-oriented shark metaverse” that sees itself as “Content-Fi” and not GameFi.

HOPR (HOPR): HOPR is a Blockchain-based protocol that aims to solve data and privacy issues on a global scale.

Math Wallet (MATH): MATH is a crypto platform integrating various apps including Math Wallet, MATH VPOS Pool, Math DApp Store, MathStaking, MathPay and MathChain.

Cere Network (CERE): Cere Network is a project united by a vision of cross-chain interoperability across Blockchain networks.

Covalent (CQT): Covalent leverages big data technologies to create meaning from hundreds of billions of data points.

Mobile Coin (MOB): MobileCoin can be deployed in normal resource constrained environments such as mobile devices and is designed to provide a simple user experience with privacy and security.

Refinable (FINE): Refinable wants to be an “NFT hub” that will allow creators to create their own NFT

Numbers Protocol (NUM): Numbers Protocol creates the new decentralized photo network for Web 3.0.