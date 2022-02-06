Binance Invests In These 10 Altcoins: They Can Be Listed!

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, tends to list the altcoins of the projects it supports, usually through its investment arm, Binance Labs. As Somanews, we transfer altcoins that Binance Labs has invested but are not listed on the exchange. However, it should be underlined that the listings are not precise.

Here are 10 altcoins that have the potential to be listed on the Binance exchange

Xend Finance (XEND): Xend Finance is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that helps users save and earn compound interest with stablecoins. XEND is trading at $0.10.

Refinable (FINE): Refinable is one of the few NFT platforms that supports both of the main Ethereum’s NFT standards, and creators are able to keep costs down; It allows them to leverage their unique capabilities to produce more functional and desirable NFTs. It changes hands at $0.15.

MobileCoin (MOB): MobileCoin is a subsidiary of MobileCoin Inc., founded in 2017 by Josh Goldbard and Shane Glynn. It is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency developed by MOB is trading at $4.81.

Biswap (BSW): Biswap is the first decentralized exchange platform on the market with three types of referral systems and low transaction fees. BSW is at $0.67 at the time of writing.

StarSharks (FAQ): StarSharks is an NFT-GameFi ecosystem based on Binance Smart Chain developed by gamers, governing committees and game developers. FAQ changes hands at $7.48.

HOPR (HOPR): A Blockchain focused on data and privacy problems, HOPR is a project focused on providing this service for both individuals and institutions. HOPR is trading at $0.2.

Cere Network (CERE): This project, which aims to offer scalability and interoperability for businesses and individuals, is also included in the Polkadot and Cosmos projects. CERE is trading at $0.03 at the time of writing.

Numbers Protocol (NUM): Numbers Protocol creates the new decentralized photo network for Web 3.0. NUM changes hands at $0.51.

Math Wallet (MATH): Math is the product of an ecosystem that includes decentralized applications, staking, Blockchain and payment system. MATH is around $0.22.

Covalent (CQT): Covalent is a Blockchain network focused on information gathering. CQT is trading at $0.4.