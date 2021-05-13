Binance Investigation From The US Department Of Justice

Binance investigation has begun. Last year, the firm named Chainalysis Inc, which was commissioned by the US Department of Justice, started the Binance investigation. Binance, one of the largest exchanges in the world, made a statement on the subject today.

Binance enters the US Department of Adelet radar

Founded by Changpeng Zhao and Yi He in 2017, Binance has managed to outpace its rivals by rapidly growing in the cryptocurrency market. The company was investigated by the US Revenue Administration and the Department of Adelet for money laundering and tax crimes.

The company, which was founded in the Cayman Islands and has offices in countries such as Singapore and the USA, has begun to be scrutinized by blockchain forensics firm Chainalysis Inc. As a result of the investigation that started last year, it was determined that some criminal organizations made money transfers through Binance.

Leaving the press organizations questions unanswered, the US Department of Justice underlined that the investigation was conducted in a confidential manner. On the other hand, Binance spokesperson Jessica Jung told Bloomberg, “We are carrying out our business by taking our legal obligations seriously. We also carry out transactions in accordance with US laws. It is not possible to make an explanation about the investigation yet. We strive to do our best to prevent suspicious activity and money laundering. ” used the expressions.

Stating that crypto money exchanges are used to evade taxes and obtain money from illegal activities, US officials announced that legal regulations can be made in this regard.