Binance Invested: What is WOO Network (WOO)?

Binance has recently listed its altcoin project named “WOO Network”. We have also previously reported that the exchange is investing in this altcoin project. So what is the WOO Network (WOO) that the exchange lists and invests in? WOO Network is a liquidity network that connects investors, exchanges, institutions and DeFi platforms through product lines such as WOO X, Wootrade, and WOOFi. WOO is the native token of the platform and users can use the token as collateral to provide liquidity and participate in staking.

What is WOO Network (WOO)?

WOO Network is a deep liquidity network where CeFi meets DeFi. Decentralized Finance (DeFi) takes the concept of decentralized Blockchain and applies it to the world of finance. With WOO Network, investors, institutions, exchanges and DeFi platforms are given democratized access to best-in-class liquidity and low cost trading application. WOO Network was featured in 2019 by Kronos Research, a trading firm specializing in providing deep liquidity to major exchange platforms.

After many years of experience in this field, Kronos Research has launched WOO Network with a full suite of features to serve all kinds of crypto stakeholders. This includes advanced order types and zero trading fees to help manage risk. With upcoming features like social trading and leveraged futures trading, WOO Network definitely has plenty of room to grow as a platform for both beginner and advanced traders.

What are the benefits of holding WOO tokens?

In addition to benefiting from the future growth of WOO Network as an all-in-one platform, investors can also benefit from the project by holding their WOO tokens. These awards include:

Zero trading fees, free withdrawals and higher referral discounts with enough staked tokens. WOO tokens can be staked, reducing buyer fees to 0%, while all traders benefit from 0% maker fees.

Increased API trading rate limit for institutional investors.

WOO token airdrops will be distributed to stakers.

WOO provides rewards and farming DEXs to provide liquidity.

WOO tokens can be used as collateral for borrowing and lending on platforms like Sushi Kashi.

Staking on WOOFi in the future.

In case that wasn’t enough, there are also plans to provide WOO token holders with discounts for professional asset management services and voting power for proposals as the WOO Network becomes increasingly decentralized.

Conclusion

What is WOO Network (WOO) in this article? We sought an answer with you. This article has been written for informative purposes only. Therefore, no reference can be made to any of your investment decisions! Never invest in WOO Network (WOO) and other cryptocurrencies without doing your own detailed research!