Binance Invested: Tens of Millions Flowed into These 2 Altcoins!

Binance’s investment arm, Binance Labs, which is the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, led the investment rounds of an altcoin project. Another altcoin received investment from leading companies in the industry.

Heavy investment in these 2 altcoin projects

Heroes of Mavia, the blockchain-based play-to-win multiplayer online strategy game developed by Skrice Studios, announced the close of its $5.5 million seed funding round. The project will use the proceeds to develop the game, attract the best talent and grow the community. The startup round saw the participation of well-known venture capital firms with a strong interest in Blockchain gaming.

This round is led by Binance Labs and other investors include Genblock Capital, Delphi Digital, Mechanism Capital, Alameda Research, Animoca Brands, YGG, YGG SEA, ExNetwork Capital, Double Peak Ventures, Merit Circle, Hashkey Capital and many angel investors.

On the other hand, blockchain startup The Graph recently concluded a funding round where it raised $50 million in fresh capital to power operations. The platform, which sees itself as “Google for Blockchains”, funds investment firm Tiger Global. The leading company specializes in underwriting projects in the internet, software, consumer and financial technology (fintech) fields. GRT is changing hands at $0.40 at the time of writing. Specializing in indexing and querying blockchain data, The Graph has also received additional financial support from other investor participants.