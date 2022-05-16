Binance Good News From Dogecoin Inventor: Coming Soon!

According to DogeDesigner, Dogecoin designer, the ‘Proof of Asset (PoA)’ for Dogecoin will come to Binance. Here are the details…

Proof of Asset for Dogecoin coming soon to Binance

According to DogeDesigner, UX/UI specialist and graphic designer at the Dogecoin Foundation, the PoA for the meme coin may soon come to Binance after persistent demand from the community. PoA is a wallet that must contain an equal number of genuine Dogecoins matching the supply of BSC-Doge, which is not always available on Binance. DogeDesigner shared the following on his Twitter account:

ACCORDING TO CZ, THE PROOF OF ASSET FOR DOGECOIN WILL BE RELEASED ON BINANCE SOON. A GREAT VICTORY FOR DOGEARMY. AS I PROMISED, I WILL DESTROY HTTP://WENPROOF.COM AND STOP THE 69 DAY CAMPAIGN AFTER THE ASSETS ARE LISTED ON THE WEBSITES.

According to Bscscan data, more than 649,132 addresses hold BSC-DOGE on the BSC Network. Proof of Asset also applies to other cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin (LTC), Cardano (ADA) and Ripple (XRP) currently available on Binance.

Proof of Asset demonstrates the on-chain behavior of BToken and locked local token assets. The same token can circulate in both networks and flow bi-directionally between networks via the cross-chain communication mechanism. The total circulation of the same token needs to be managed between the two networks. That is, the total effective supply of a token must be the sum of the token’s total effective supply in both BSC and BC.

DOGE among the most purchased by whales

According to whale watching platform WhaleStats, DOGE remains one of the most used smart contracts among the top 1,000 BSC whales in the past 24 hours. The meme coin is also among the top purchased tokens and the most used smart contracts for the top 100 BSC whales.

In the midst of continued market instability, which you follow with news from Somanews, Dogecoin has fallen by around 2.5% in the last 24 hours. As it will be remembered, DOGE rose to an all-time high of $ 0.73 on May 8 after Tesla CEO Elon Musk appeared on the ‘Saturday Night Live’ program. The price of Dogecoin later dropped and it never went back to its former glory.