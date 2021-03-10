Binance Goes To The Arab Market With MoneyGram

The cryptocurrency exchange Binance has taken a new step to accelerate its activities in the Middle East market. Binance users in Arab countries will be able to transact with new payment methods.

Citizens in these countries will now be able to use MoneyGram and CashU services to trade on the Binance P2P platform.

About MoneyGram and CashU

MoneyGram is an international money transfer company. It serves in more than 200 countries and regions. In the digital environment, it promises fast and cost-effective money transfer transactions with more than 70 countries. Ripple announced this week that it is ending its partnership with MoneyGram, which it has worked with for several months.

Founded in 2002, CashU serves more than 2.3 million consumers in the MENA region. It aims to reduce the risks of online payments and provide secure payment methods. They produce solutions to meet the daily payment needs of consumers.