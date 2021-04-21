Binance FC Lists Barcelona Fan Token

Binance has announced that it will list the FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) that runs on the Chiliz infrastructure. The BAR will be listed initially in the Binance Innovation Zone region.

Binance has launched a subscription for BNB holders who want to buy 30 percent off BAR tokens. Subscriptions will remain open for three hours, and subscribers will be able to benefit from a discount when trading begins.

Binance users will be able to start trading with BAR / BTC, BAR / BUSD and BAR / USDT pairs. Before transactions begin, users can send BAR tokens to their wallets.

Chiliz launched the fan token, which it developed with FC Barcelona, in June 2020. The supply price of the FC Barcelona Fan Token was 2 euro.