Binance Exchange Removes These 5 Trading Pairs

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of daily volume, has released a new announcement. According to the information announced by Binance, 5 trading pairs are removed from the platform. Delisted pairs of crypto such as Compound (COMP), Harmony (ONE), Waltonchain (WLT), Serum (SRM), CyberMiles (CMT), Bitcoin (BTC), Binance Coin (BNB), BIDR (BIDR) and Ethereum (ETH) Covering coins.

Trading pairs removed from the platform by Binance: