Binance Ends Speculation: Strengthens Its Presence in Singapore

Binance announced that it has acquired 18% of Hg Exchange (HGX), a private securities exchange regulated by Singapore.

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, has put an end to speculation about its former headquarters in Singapore. Binance has strengthened its presence at the location, taking an important step towards its expansion plans.

Binance Acquires 18% of HGX

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao announced on Twitter that the company has acquired 18% of Hg Exchange (HGX), a private stock exchange regulated by Singapore. The purchase was recorded during Binance’s process of obtaining approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to legally provide crypto services in the country.

As HGX is a well-known market operator, it could potentially help Binance break through numerous regulatory hurdles. According to Richard Teng, President of Binance Singapore, with its recent investment in HGX, the giant exchange aims to expand its business in Singapore by developing and offering more centralized services powered by Blockchain technology.

However, Teng previously served as Chairman at HGX. Speaking to the Business Times, Teng said:

Crypto and traditional financial services continue to converge. With this investment, we aim to work with HGX to improve the offering of blockchain technology-based products and services. We continue to work closely with key government agencies to support the growth of the blockchain ecosystem and the development of necessary local talent in Singapore.

CZ’s Disclosures

According to the information previously reflected in the media, it was reported that Binance was planning to exit Singapore due to the regulatory threat. It was inferred from the statements of Binance CEO CZ that the exchange’s local unit in Singapore moved to countries with a pro-license approach.

While the Binance CEO declined to comment on the license application status of the exchange’s Singapore unit, he noted that the exchange will only expand in countries with a pro-crypto approach, despite agreeing to centralization. Changpeng Zhao stated that regulators want to see both risk reduction and innovation-driven economic growth work together.