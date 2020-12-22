Binance distributed 100 TWT to users, price up 60 percent

Binance has distributed 100 TWT to its users. The purchases of those who thought that TWT could be listed on Binance increased the price by more than 60 percent.

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance distributed 100 TWT to its users yesterday. TWT is a token of Trust Wallet, which Binance bought in 2018.

There was a strong increase in the price of the token after the TWT distribution to Binance users who had authenticated. With purchases made against the possibility of TWT being listed on Binance, the price from $ 0.093 increased by more than 60 percent to reach $ 0.15. The current value of 100 TWT distributed is $ 15.

TWT is currently listed on exchanges such as MXC, PancakeSwap, Hotbit, Binance DEX, Bilaxy.

Meanwhile, the Trust Wallet team decided to burn 89 billion of the token supply set at 90 billion last October. After this surprising news, the price of TWT almost flew, increasing by 110 percent in a short time, from $ 0.021 to $ 0.044.

Trust Wallet was the first purchase made by Binance. The wallet has been downloaded more than 1 million times on the Google Play Store alone.



