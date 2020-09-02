Binance Crashes, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Falls!

The cryptocurrency community was mobilized by the news of the collapse from Binance. Bitcoin (BTC) has declined to $ 1,300 in the last 1 hour. The cryptocurrency community thinks this decline is due to the collapse news from Binance.

So what happened on the Binance front? There were problems in accessing the world-famous crypto money exchange around 13.00-13.30. Although the team announced that there was a technical problem on this issue, there was a short-term unease among investors as nothing was known until the announcement.

Binance Made a Statement

Binance made a statement about half an hour ago, saying they were aware of the situation. In the official statement made on Twitter, the following statements were used:

“We are aware of some temporary difficulties in accessing Binance. You can be sure that our team is working on it. We thank you for your patience and apologize for any inconvenience. ”

After Binance’s announcement, BTC price also decreased. Following the problem of accessing the leading crypto currency Binance, it declined to the level of $ 11,100. Bitcoin was being traded at $ 11,371 at the time of writing.

By the way, all of the cryptocurrencies in the top 10 were in the green area in the morning hours. Now, Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 7%, XRP by 5% and Chainlink (LINK) by 8%. Popular DeFi cryptocurrency SushiSwap (SUSHI), which boomed the day before, fell by up to 40% in the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency was trading at $ 6.61 at the time of writing.



