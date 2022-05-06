Binance, Coinbase and 2 exchanges have placed this altcoin! Price growth

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by market capitalization, and Coinbase, the leading US cryptocurrency exchange, are hosting a new altcoin focused on the development of the Web3 space.

Binance, Coinbase and 2 exchanges have placed this altcoin

Coinbase, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, has announced that it will list Project Galaxy (GAL), an Ethereum-based altcoin, with a new announcement.

The following statement was included in the statement made by Coinbase;

New Asset: Coinbase will add support for Project Galaxy (GAL) marked Experimental.

Coinbase is adding the “Experimental” label to new projects with lower trading volumes to warn investors about potentially high volatility.

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by market capitalization, similarly included GAL in its “Innovation Zone” — a trading space reserved for assets that may be more susceptible to sharp price fluctuations.

The announcement made by Binance included the following statements;

Binance is pleased to announce its 30th project in Binance Launchpool Project Galaxy (GAL), a Web3 credential network.

Project Galaxy is also the 30th project under the Binance Launchpool exchange betting protocol.

In addition, the KuCoin crypto exchange, located in the Seychelles, and the popular FTX crypto exchange, based in the Bahamas, also hosted the project.

According to the network’s website, Project Galaxy aims to provide “a collaborative identity infrastructure that enables brands to create better communities and products online.”

Galaktika Project (GAL) “Ascension”

The new altcoin Project Galaxy (GAL) is on the rise after the listing of giant exchanges. Launched recently, Project Galaxy positions itself as the world’s largest Web3 credential data network.

Project Galaxy has wiped out profits with Bitcoin’s impending plunge after rising more than 22% in the last 24 hours. However, at the time of writing, altcoin is ahead of the rest of the market.