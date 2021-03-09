Binance Coin Rises With Announcement

Binance Coin (BNB) took off with the announcement by Changpeng Zhao. The BNB / USDT parity in the stock exchange rose up to $ 277.62, gaining more than 16% in 24 hours.

Binance Coin reached a market value of $ 42 billion, becoming the third largest cryptocurrency again. Introduced as the “fuel” of the Binance ecosystem, Binance Coin started to rise rapidly after the statements made by the exchange CEO Changpeng Zhao.

“Announcement of the announcement”

Binance announced today that staking can be done with BNB with the announcement published in the morning. Following this, Changpeng Zhao posted, “I will announce an announcement.” said. Zhao said in his tweet:

“I can’t wait. But I have to wait about one more day to make the original announcement to you. ”

While the statement itself creates curiosity on social media; The reflection of this curiosity on the BNB parity was green. The BNB / USDT chart rose more than 20% in a short time after Zhao’s announcement. BNB, which has a volume of $ 1.3 billion, is trading at $ 270.17 as of 14:07.

During the day, it was announced that Binance is holding a $ 2 million investment series for OpenOcean with Multicoin Capital, LD Capital, CMS, Kenetic and Altonomy.