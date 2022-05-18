Binance CEO Speaks at the OMR22 Conference! Here are Changpeng Zhao’s Statements

While the crypto money market has been going through a very troubled period recently, the CEO of the popular crypto money exchange Binance made important statements about Terra (LUNA), TerraUSD (UST) and the crypto money market at the OMR22 conference he attended.

Changpeng Zhao Speaks at the OMR22 Conference

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of market volume, made some statements about the Terra (LUNA) and TerraUSD (UST) crisis, which has been on the agenda recently, at the OMR22 program he attended today.

Changpeng Zhao said in his statements that the events of last week affected many people and said;

I think what happened last week was devastating for many of our users and community folks, but also a huge shock to the system, and we are saddened by it.

Many people have been hurt by this incident, so we are working hard with project teams and other industry players to see how we can make the situation better.

Zhao also stated during the conference that people are using Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, as a global reserve for cryptocurrencies.

CZ: “Bitcoin (BTC) is the Grandfather of Cryptocurrencies”

The famous CEO also made some statements about Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies. Changpeng Zhao made the following statements in these statements;

Bitcoin (BTC) is the grandfather of cryptocurrencies. If you want to learn about cryptocurrencies, you should learn Bitcoin first.