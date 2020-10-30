Binance CEO denies alleged company documents

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao denied the claim in the news published by Forbes that Binance has set up a corporate plan to evade scrutiny from US regulators.

In a report published today by Forbes, it was claimed that Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has created a corporate plan to circumvent regulatory laws in the US. The news was based on a leaked 2018 document thought to have been produced by Binance executives.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao denied these resonant claims. Zhao said on his personal Twitter account that the statements and accusations in the news are false and that the report is based on a third-party document, “The document in question was not created by a former or current Binance employee. Anyone can create a ‘strategy document’ but that doesn’t mean Binance is watching it. ” said.

Zhao’s Binance always said that the continuation of the disclosure act within the limits drawn by the law “USA, Singapore, Jersey, Ukraine, we helped establish many international stock markets in countries such as Korea and Turkey proves it.” used the expressions. Pointing out that Binance always takes an approach in compliance with the legal requirements of that region in every region, contrary to what is claimed in the news, Zhao said, “Binance works very closely with many important government institutions around the world and has a very strong cooperation. […] We do not accept the documents alleged. ” said.

Binance started its operations in July 2017. The stock market, which has grown rapidly in a short time, is today the largest crypto currency exchange in the world with its transaction volume.



