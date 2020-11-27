Binance CEO Commentary on $ 20 Million Bitcoin Transfer

The competition between Binance and OKEx, two major cryptocurrency exchanges once based in China, is in full swing. Especially in September 2020, a tension related to DeFi projects caused Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao to block OKEx CEO Jay Hao on Twitter. In other words, it is known that there is a great tension between the two exchanges and the CEO. On top of this tension, it seems that the plight of OKEx now accelerates the flow of Bitcoin to Binance, adding joy to CZ’s joy.

Although OKEx opens withdrawals, it continues to lose blood

OKEx crypto currency exchange stopped all withdrawals on October 16, 2020. The reopening of the withdrawals took place on November 26, and the long time that has passed has annoyed many OKEx users. This naturally caused the funds to go out as soon as the withdrawals were opened and some of the users fled.

Since yesterday's announcement from #OKEx to resume withdrawals, we have seen an outflow of 29,300 $BTC from the exchange. In the same time period 21,600 BTC have been deposited, reducing the exchange's balance to ~212k BTC.#Bitcoin Live chart: https://t.co/sV7P8QrJgU pic.twitter.com/5kGzX4DYdY — glassnode (@glassnode) November 27, 2020

According to Glassnode data, the exchange’s BTC reserves declined to 212,000 after all withdrawals and deposits.

Bitcoin exit from OKEx accelerated

As soon as the OKEx cryptocurrency exchange opens withdrawals, a large amount of BTC flows to rival cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance and Huobi confirms the above data. It was claimed that close to 2,000 Bitcoins were transferred from the OKEx exchange to Binance at the first moments of the transactions.

Binance showed that there were more than 2,000 bitcoins inflows, but Huobi dropped 137. — Wu Blockchain（Chinese Crypto Reporter） (@WuBlockchain) November 27, 2020

Binance CEO is in good spirits

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao also escalated the situation with a very cheerful tweet over all these events. Today, showing that he is on a “good day” with the olive branch he extended to Vitalik Buterin, CZ confirmed this with his comment on the BTC transfer from the OKEx exchange.

CZ made a very cheerful comment, as Whale Alert cited the transfer, which included 1,217 BTC ($ 20,290,687 million), from the OKEx exchange to the Binance exchange. CZ also caught the attention of the community by replying to this post with the phrase “come to dad”.

