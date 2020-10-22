Binance CEO Announces Threat to CZ Bitcoin

Binance CEO CZ detailed what could be a threat to Bitcoin in an interview. According to CZ, this element has been the CBDCs that central banks have frequently brought to the agenda recently.

In an interview with Fortune magazine, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) was asked about his views on Bitcoin and digital central bank currencies, as well as how the digital yuan tested by the Bank of China will affect cryptocurrencies. In an interview with Fortune magazine writers Jen Wieczner and Jeff Roberts via videoconferencing, CZ suggested that a new and well-designed digital currency could be a threat to Bitcoin. He said the following on the subject:

“If there is a government that is more open, freer, has less restrictions than Bitcoin, and encourages use of a cryptocurrency that is faster and cheaper to use, that threatens Bitcoin. But this is a good thing for the industry, because something better will happen than Bitcoin and it will replace it. ”

He stated that the first version of CBDCs will not be a major threat to Bitcoin. Underlining that CBDCs or any digital currency will have a positive impact for the cryptocurrency industry, CZ said that these coins will increase the awareness of crypto assets. He also stated that he believes that very few of the CBDCs that central banks will create will provide as much freedom as Bitcoin.

There will be no problems in the short term

While the CEO of Binance said that some CBDCs could pose a threat to Bitcoin, he also emphasized that there was no such expectation in the short term. Saying that digital central bank coins will be much more restrictive than Bitcoin in the initial phase, Zhao reminded that they will be largely under state control.

According to Zhao, it seems unlikely that CBDCs to be seen in the near future will have a limited supply, offering people as much freedom as Bitcoin. This means that CBDCs may not affect Bitcoin in the short term.

“The pandemic worked for Binance”

When asked about the performance of Binance and cryptocurrencies in general in the coronavirus pandemic, CZ stated that the pandemic has positive effects for the crypto market. Emphasizing that transactions on Binance are on the rise, Binance CEO said that they have seen the highest traffic of all time.



