Binance Card Has Arrived in Europe: What Does It Do?

The crypto currency exchange Binance has announced that it has started to send the Binance Visa cards it offers to users to the EEA (European Economic Area) region. With the new card, users will be able to use crypto assets while making transactions wherever Visa is accepted.

In September, Binance announced the Binance Visa card for users in the EEA region and announced that they could spend with cryptocurrencies at over 60 million locations. No transaction fee will be charged for euro transactions made with the Binance Visa card, which does not have a subscription fee.

In addition, Binance also stated that it offers users up to 8% cashback on every purchase and sale transaction. The cards announced on December 14, on the other hand, started to be sent to the EEA region as of today.

Good news for Ethereum investors!

Binance also announced that with the new Visa card, users can pay with Ethereum. Users can transfer Ethereum to Binance Visa wallets as much as they want and make any purchases they want. Users simply add ETH to their preferred payment assets after uploading Ethereum to the card.

What is Binance Card, what does it do?

Binance Visa card provides various advantages to users. No subscription or transaction fees are required for this completely free card. The card also allows the owned cryptocurrencies to be kept in the wallet.

Users can seamlessly make crypto transactions even when they just want to pay. This card enables cryptocurrency transactions within seconds at businesses that accept Visa. In addition, up to 8% repayment opportunity is offered for all purchases made.

Emphasizing that Binance Visa cards are protected with high security standards, Binance also makes it possible to withdraw money from ATMs.

Card advantages:

8.700 Euro daily spending limit

Daily ATM withdrawal limit 290 Euro

Up to 8% refund

Free card

Zero wages until 2021



