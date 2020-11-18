Binance Bitcoin Cash Hard Fork’s List

Binance announced that the Bitcoin Cash hard fork has been completed. In the announcement, it was announced that the BCH hard fork in question is 661648 blocks high and will be listed on November 18.

Binance said in an announcement dated November 3 that a hard fork is expected to occur on Bitcoin Cash during a chain split. It was stated that the chain split will take place between Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). In the statement made today, it was announced that the hard fork has been completed and a chain split has occurred between BCHA and BCHN.

Binance, who wanted to ensure the security of users during the hard fork, also said that it stopped BCH transactions on the exchange until 10:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020. With the emergence of the BCHA hard fork, it was stated that the transactions were restarted.

Binance will list Bitcoin Cash ABC in the innovation zone

Binance has announced that it will list the new hard fork formed as BCHA / BUSD parity on the innovation zone. According to the information provided by Binance, the innovation zone is a trading zone that allows users to trade with innovative, high volatility and more risky tokens.

The listing will take place on November 18 at 11:00 (UTC). However, it was reminded that BCHA deposits and withdrawals are suspended for a while. The reason for their suspension was given to test whether BCHA is stable and secure. It is also among the statements that the listing fee is 0 BNB.

How will users access the new hard fork?

Binance stated that the hard fork that originated on Bitcoin Cash ABC was distributed to all Binance users as of 12:00 on November 15, based on the snapshot of the BCH balances. 1 BCHA was processed to equal 1 Bitcoin Cash. Users will be able to access their BCHAs from the “distribution history” tab on the control panel.

Finally, Binance warned users that BCHA is new, so it will be subject to high volatility.



