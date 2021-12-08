Binance-Backed Company Adds This Meme Coin To Its Portfolio!

A leading Blockchain-based Travel booking platform powered by Binance has announced that it has added the hugely popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) to its portfolio and will accept it as a payment method.

Travala.com will accept payments with the meme coin Shiba

Founded in 2017, Travala.com (AVA) currently “offers more than 2,200,000 properties covering 90,124 destinations in 230 countries and territories.” On May 20, 2020, Travala.com announced a “strategic merger” with TravelbyBit (powered by Binance), the leading crypto-friendly flight booking portal. Following a full integration between the two initiatives, Travala.com’s native token AVA will “power the combined platform with an additional flight reservations utility”. Binance Co-Founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (“CZ”) said at the time:

Travala.com and TravelbyBit have proven their ability to build world-class travel booking platforms that the crypto community loves. We look forward to supporting them on their journey and providing a more mainstream crypto service through travel.

AVA tokenomics

AVA is a multi-chain token based on Binance Chain (BEP-2), Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20) and Ethereum Blockchain (ERC-20). It allows travelers from around the world to book a variety of travel products and provides various incentives that encourage the use of the Travala.com platform, including discounts and loyalty rewards. Highlights of the news:

On December 7, Travala.com announced that it now accepts SHIB as a payment method for platform users.

The company previously added support for Dogecoin (DOGE) in May.

Travala.com’s Smart Program offers a number of benefits including “up to 5% off listed Travala.com prices, up to 5% off loyalty rewards, access to the NFT program and platform voting rights: