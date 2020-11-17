Binance Announces Listing: What is Force Protocol (FOR)?

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced a listing for Force Protocol (FOR). What is Force Protocol (FOR), how did it react to the FOR price listing announcement?

Binance, the world’s largest crypto money exchange, announced that it will list the Force Protocol (FOR) with its announcement on its official site. FOR coin will be listed under the Innovation Zone and users will be able to trade on FOR / BTC, FOR / BUSD pairs. According to the statement made by Binance, exchange users will be able to buy and sell Force Protocol.

Price crashed with the announcement, nobody could believe it

Unusually, the Force Protocol price dropped sharply after the Binance announcement and fell to $ 0.0228. While new DeFi projects listed by the Binance exchange generally gained value, it was surprising to see such a sharp decline for FOR.

The FOR price has dropped approximately 30% in the last 24 hours and more than 26% in the last hour. For FOR, which has a trade volume of 7.3 million dollars, it is a matter of instant curiosity how the values ​​will change after being listed on Binance.

What is Force Protocol (FOR)?

Force Protocol, a decentralized financial service protocol, is a form of DeFi. The most important product of the protocol is ForTube. Offering lending services for investors from all over the world, ForTube aims to provide innovative services in the financial field on the blockchain base.

The governance token of Force Protocol, built on blockchain and providing decentralized financial services, was FOR. FOR is listed on Hoo, Uniswap, Huobi, Bittrex and Hotbit platforms, as well as Binance, which was recently added to the list.



