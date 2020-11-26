Binance Announces Listing, PROM Price Rises 20%

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced the listing for Prometeus (PROM). PROM price increased by 20.5% in the last 24 hours to $ 2.55 with the acceleration of the listing news. What is Prometeus that will be open to Binance users?

Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, announced that it will list Prometeus (PROM). PROM, listed under the Innovation Zone on the exchange, was opened to user transactions today. PROM coin can be traded on the Binance exchange within the scope of PROM / BNB and PROM / BUSD pairs.

PROM price, which is 317th in the market value ranking, has increased by more than 20% in the last 24 hours. PROM is currently being bought and sold for $ 2.55. The daily trade volume for Prometeus approached 1.5 million dollars, while the market value of PROM increased to 15.5 million dollars.

What is Prometeus (PROM)?

Prometeus Network defines itself as a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems. Prometeus Network, created for important industries such as medical and insurance, was developed and marketed by Prometeus Labs, a company consisting of data scientists and entrepreneurs.

Prometeus explains Newtwork’s vision as returning control of the data to its real owners and offering freedom of expression for everyone. According to the open source and public Prometeus Network’s own site; joining and using the network is free; the network has no owner and no one can control the network in their own interests.

PROM is the local token of the network that promises worldwide and free communication with its blockchain-based infrastructure without any censorship. PROM is currently listed on Bithumb Global, BitMax, Coinone, Hotbit and Bittrex exchanges, except for Binance.



