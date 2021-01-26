Binance Announces Listing on Nervos Network (CKB)

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume, announced that it will support Nervos Network (CKB) transactions. Nervos price jumped with the effect of the announcement. When and under which parities will CKB take place on the platform?

Binance, one of the leading crypto money exchanges, announced that it will list the Nervos Network (CKB) with its blog post. Binance users will be able to start CKB transactions as of January 26. Nervos Network will be listed on Binance exchange under CKB / BTC, CKB / BUSD and CKB / USDT trading pairs. According to Binance’s announcement, exchange users can start depositing for CKB.

With the effect of the announcement, the price of CKB, which was on the rise, reached $ 0.0080. CKB was valued at 25% in one day and almost 100% in 1 month. The market value for CKB was 182.7 million dollars, while the daily trade volume approached $ 22.5 million.

What is Nervos Network (CKB)?

Nervos Network is an open source blockchain ecosystem and a collection of protocols. It is a project aimed at solving the challenges faced by networks such as Nervos Network Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) with the public blockchain ecosystem. Nervos Network aims to provide advantages such as flexibility and customizability to networks.

Nervos launched the CKB token as a store of value with a new goal of crypto-economy. CKB has unlimited supply and its circulating supply is 26.6 billion as of January 26, 2021. CKB is listed on platforms such as BKEX, BitMax, Gate.io, KuCoin and Hoo.