Binance Announces Listing of RAMP

Crypto currency exchange Binance has announced that it will list Ramp (RAMP) within the scope of Innovation Zone. Users will be able to trade with RAMP / BTC, RAMP / USDT and RAMP / BUSD parities in the initial phase.

Binance users will be able to start trading as of March 22. Those who already have RAMP can send RAMP to their Binance wallet before this time.

Ramp overview

Ramp, a decentralized finance project, gives its users the opportunity to earn income passively by staking. The RAMP team announced on March 1 that it was integrated with Binance Smart Chain.

RAMP price went up after the Binance news. RAMP has gained 39% value within 24 hours at the time of writing. Traded at $ 0.954679, RAMP has a market value of $ 128 million.