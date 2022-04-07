Binance announces important news about these 10 altcoins!

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is constantly adding and removing features in its ecosystem. Now he has made new announcements for various altcoins. Here are the details…

Binance Adds 6 New Trading Pairs

In its announcement today, Binance announced that it will add 6 new trading pairs to the platform. The full list looks like this:

Monkey/ETH,

BSW/ETH,

FILTER/TRY,

FTM/Euro,

Greenwich/Pound Sterling

ZIL/TRY

Integrated innovations in Pundi X and Anyswap tokens

Pundi X exchanged its token. Binance has completed the final exchange of New Pundi X (PUNDIX) tokens. The old Pundi X (NPXS) balances were restored, and the New Pundi X (PUNDIX) tokens were distributed to all eligible users at the rate of 1000 NPXS = 1 PUNDIX. The “convert” function will no longer be available for the old Pundi X token, NPXS. In addition, this token no longer supports the functions of depositing and withdrawing funds.

Binance also supported the rebranding of the Anyswap (ANY) token. As we reported to Somagnews, Anyswap has announced that it will now be Multichain (MULTI). The MULTI distribution was performed in the ratio 1 ANY = 1 MULTI. Deposits and withdrawals are now open to MULTI (BEP20).

Binance Betting launches LAZIO Staking

The exchange also announced that Binance Betting has officially launched a fixed staking feature for LAZIO. Users who want to earn income up to 15.29% per year will be able to put their LAZIO from April 7, 2022, 15:00 Central European summer time. It is claimed that the blocked betting format operates on the principle of “first come, first served”. The interest payment period will be daily.

Deposits and withdrawals of ronins (RON) resumed

Deposits and withdrawals on the Ronin (RON) network have been completely restarted. Deposits and withdrawals, as well as the WETH to ETH conversion functions for Wrapped Ether (WETH) on the Ethereum network have also been reopened.