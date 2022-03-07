Binance Announces ‘Bifinity’, a Cryptocurrency Payment System to Rival Visa and Mastercard

Binance has announced its next-generation payments company, Bifinity. A true competitor to payment providers like Mastercard and Visa, Bifinity will enable anyone, anywhere in the world, to make cryptocurrency payments for real money.

Bifinity will have a set of APIs for businesses. Integrations with these APIs will make it easier for businesses to receive payments with cryptocurrencies. The system, which will support more than 50 cryptocurrencies, will support all of the leading payment providers such as Mastercard and Visa. In this way, when you go somewhere, you will be able to give your credit card and pay with a cryptocurrency.

It will facilitate the integration of cryptocurrencies into life

Statements on the subject were made by Bifinity President Helen Hai. Stating that the crypto and Web3 economy is growing day by day, Helen Hai stated that the way to combine traditional finance with centralized and decentralized crypto money markets is Bifinity. According to Helen Hai, Bifinity will facilitate the integration of cryptocurrencies into real life.

Bifinity is a system released as of today. So this system needs some time. According to the statements made by the company, the new generation payment technology will integrate within a few months. For example, the system, which will be integrated with Paysafe, which is popular in the UK and other European countries, will allow cards to be opened for payment with cryptocurrencies. The technology, which will also support NFT, will soon offer the opportunity to integrate with DEX wallets. We will see very soon how effective Binance’s new company will be.