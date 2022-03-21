Binance Announced These Altcoins: They Are Adding!

Major Bitcoin exchange Binance has announced the addition of a new altcoin and several crypto currency pairs to its Conversion & OTC Portal. This platform provides “almost instant” execution of large-scale cryptocurrency transactions. For this reason, the Conversion & OTC Portal is a platform that is often preferred by cryptocurrency investors. As Somanews, we have compiled the support announcement of the stock market for you, let’s see together…

Binance has added new altcoins and pairs to its Convert & OTC Portal!

Binance, the leading Bitcoin exchange by trading volume, announced that a new altcoin and many crypto currency pairs have been added to its Conversion & OTC Portal. Borsa İstanbul made the following statement on the subject via its official website:

Binance is excited to announce the addition of KDA to the Convert & OTC Portal with 25 new pairs. Users can now trade these tokens for BTC, BUSD, USDC, USDT and other tokens and check indicative prices on these assets via the Convert & OTC Portal. Risk warning: Cryptocurrency trading is subject to high market risk. Please do your transactions carefully. Binance will do its best to select high-quality cryptocurrencies, but will not be liable for your trading losses. Thank you for your support!

Why is Binance’s Convert & OTC Portal preferred?

Binance’s Convert & OTC Portal is a popular platform because it enables instant transactions of large volumes of cryptocurrencies. In addition, since the platform does not have an order book, it is a preferred platform for large-scale cryptocurrency transactions.