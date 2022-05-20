Binance Announced! It Will Dellist These Two While Listing These 5 Altcoins

Popular cryptocurrency exchange Binance has made important announcements for these 7 cryptocurrencies in the past hours. Here are the announcements and details of Binance.

Binance Lists These 5 Altcoin Pairs

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of market volume, recently released a new announcement. In this announcement, Binance announced that it will add support for 5 new altcoin pairs.

According to the announcement published by the popular cryptocurrency exchange, it has added DYDX, FTT, KAVA and VOXEL trading pairs to Cross Margin and a new TROY trading pair to Isolated Margin.

The full announcement by Binance is as follows;

Binance has added new DYDX, FTT, KAVA and VOXEL trading pairs to Cross Margin and a new TROY trading pair to Isolated Margin.

New Cross Margin Pairs: DYDX/BUSD, FTT/BUSD, KAVA/BUSD, VOXEL/BUSD.

New Isolated Margin Pair: TROY/BUSD.

Please refer to the Margin Data for more information on the most recent list of marginal assets and specific limits and rates.

These Two Altcoins Are Being Delisted

In addition to the listing announcement made by the popular cryptocurrency exchange, Binance announced that it will delist both trading pairs from the platform.

In its delist announcement, the stock exchange included the following statements;

Additionally, Binance Margin will delist YFI and YFII as assets loanable from Cross Margin as of 2022-05-25 02:00 (UTC).

Cross Collateral Pairs to be Removed: YFI/BUSD, YFI/BTC, YFI/USDT, YFII/BTC, YFII/USDT.

Please note:

Users can still trade the above assets on other trading pairs available on Binance. At 02:00 (UTC) 2022-05-23, Binance will suspend cross margin borrowing for YFI and YFII.

At 2022-05-25 02:00 (UTC), Binance will close users’ positions, make automatic payments and cancel all pending orders on YFI/BUSD, YFI/BTC, YFI/USDT, YFII/BTC and YFII/USDT. We will then remove these pairs from Cross Margin.