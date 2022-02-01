Binance and Socios in Court! It was decided!

Last week, the AFA signed a contract with Binance as the new sponsor of the Argentina National Team and the Professional Football League (LPF). This is exactly why Socios and Binance faced off in court. The main problem was that there was already an ongoing deal with Socios. In May 2021; AFA signed an agreement with Sociosile. Months later, with the agreement between both parties, the Professional Football League was included in this coverage. In addition, the Argentine Football Federation has extended an agreement that Socios already has with the Chiliz company and Fan Tokens.

Binance And Socios Taken To Court

As part of the agreement with the Fan Tokens company, it was stipulated that the name of the local championship, which was the last championship that River won in the Argentine First Division, should be “Socioscom Tournament”. The contract with Socios was signed for two years, and in return Tapia’s AFA would receive more than $110,000,000 per season.

Just nine months after the signing of a three-year agreement with Socios in full force. AFA, which agreed with another company, the Binance stock market, received a serious reaction from Socios officials.

Socios statement was as follows;

“We will do everything we can to protect the rights of fans who have purchased ARG tokens. We are dealing with a clear breach of contract and will take all necessary legal measures to ensure that AFA honors the commitments it has made with Socios. Our agreement is valid for 2 more years”.

Thus, AFA, Socios and Binance faced off in court.

Court Decision Made

Judge María José reported that Gigy Traynor ordered the AFA to stop all deals with Binance, considering that there were already signed agreements and this would violate the new agreement.

This means that the new agreement between the Argentine Football Federation and Binance cannot be executed while there are other obligations with other parties. According to Binance, this includes previous contracts that include launch naming and fan token partnerships, as Viamonte has previously signed with Socios.

After the decision, Socios officials said;

“We salute this decision by an independent judge who acknowledges that our contracts are still valid and will continue to actively cooperate with the Argentine judiciary to defend the rights of ARG Fan Token holders”.